Primetime Ratings: Noisy ‘Talent’ Paces NBC

NBC won Tuesday prime ratings by a country mile, riding America’s Got Talent to a 1.4 in viewers 18-49 on the night, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. In a distant second was Telemundo at 0.5/3.

America’s Got Talent went up 7% to 1.6 from 8 to 10 p.m. and Bring the Funny lost 10% for a 0.9. Former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade was guest host on AGT.

Telemundo had Betty en NY at its usual 0.5 and La Reina del Sur at its usual 0.7.

ABC got a 0.4/2 and CBS a 0.3/2. ABC showed repeated comedies and CBS had Love Island down 20% at 0.4, an NCIS repeat and Blood & Treasure at a level 0.3.

Univision was also at 0.3/2. La Reina Soy Yo and La Rosa de Guadalupe both did a 0.4.

Fox got a 0.3/1. The special USA Champions: The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup scored a 0.3 and led into a 9-1-1 rerun.

The CW did a 0.1/1. Pandora weighed in at 0.1 and The 100 at 0.2, both shows flat.