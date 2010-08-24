Primetime Ratings: No Ratings Crown For ‘Miss Universe'

CBS won Monday night in total viewers (6.6 million) with reruns of its comedy block. An encore of The Big Bang Theory was the night's highest-rated show at a 2.6, and the net tied ABC in the 18-49 ratings overall, each posting a 1.9, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

ABC's Bachelor Pad and Dating in the Dark saw modest gains, each up one tenth of a ratings point.

NBC was third with a 1.8 rating/5 share. Miss Universe 2010 posted a 1.9 rating, down 10% from last year's Sunday telecast and a record low for the pageant, though it held steady in total viewers with 6.0 million.

Fox (1.4/4) finished fourth; Lie to Me (1.7) was flat. The CW trailed at a 0.3/1 with repeats.