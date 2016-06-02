Primetime Ratings: ‘Ninja Warrior’ Return Paces NBC to Win

The return of American Ninja Warrior led NBC to an easy win among broadcasters Wednesday, the net scoring a 1.5 in adults 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. Next up was Fox at 1.0/4, then CBS at 0.9/3, ABC at 0.7/3 and The CW at 0.2/1.

The broadcast schedules featured several repeats.

Ninja Warrior did a 1.7, off 6% from last year’s premiere, while its 6.3 million total viewers was up. The new season of Night Shift scored a 1.1, down 8% from its second season closer.

Fox had MasterChef at 1.1, down 8% from last season’s debut, and Wayward Pines at a flat 0.9.

CBS was in repeats, including Undercover Boss and Criminal Minds.

ABC featured 500 Questions at 0.8, down 11% from last week, and repeated comedies 10-11 p.m.

On CW, iHeartRadio Summer Pool Party did a 0.2, down 33% from last year’s airing, before a repeat of Supernatural.

The broadcasters were competing with the third installment of the History/A&E/Lifetime special Roots, among other things.