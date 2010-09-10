Primetime Ratings: Nikita Debuts Strong, NFL Kickoff Sets Records

NBC dominated the ratings Thursday night with a whopping

8.8/24 in the key adults 18-49 demo and 27.5 million viewers, thanks to the NFL

kickoff game, a rematch of last season's NFC Championship meeting between the

Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints.

NBC scored the best overnight for any NFL kickoff game ever

with the Vikings-Saints matchup posting a 16.5 rating/28 share, according to official national numbers from Nielsen Media Research.

The close contest (the Saints topped the Vikings by a five-point spread) was a

welcome development for the net, scoring the highest ratings for any NFL regular

season primetime game in 12 years, and highest ever for NBC.

The ratings are up 29% over last year's season-opener, which scored a 13.8/23

for the Titans-Steelers OT game. Not surprisingly, the top two metered markets

for last night's game were New Orleans and Minneapolis, which registered a

60.0/78 and 43.8/64, respectively.

Beyond the NFL, The CW launched a second round of premieres, with Nikita making its debut and Vampire Diaries returning for its

sophomore season.

Diaries opened the night with a 1.6/5

rating with adults 18-49 and 3.4 million viewers, dropping 24% in the demo from

its series debut last fall. The drama was, however, on par with its overall

first season average, and enjoyed a 2.8 rating among The CW's target women

18-34--the best numbers for the demo since February.

At 9 p.m., newcomer Nikita was a mark

below its Diaries lead-in in the key

adults demo with a 1.4/4, though it was up 9% in total viewers with 3.6 million.

The series also scored a 1.9 rating in its target women 18-34, an all-time high

with the demo in the time slot for original programming. Nikita also matched Supernatural's premiere in the same time slot one year ago,

and drew the second largest audience in that period since January 2009.

Of The CW's two series premieres this week--Hellcats

and Nikita--the later fared 17%

better than Wednesday's Hellcats

premiere, thought it also benefited from Diaries

strong lead.

Despite the NFL's ratings takeover, CBS' Big

Brother held up well, up 9% to a 2.5/8 with adults 18-49. ABC's two-hour Rookie Blue finale was also up 9% in the

demo with a 1.2/3.

Fox aired repeats.