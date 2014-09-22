Primetime Ratings: NFL Skews CBS Lineup, But 'Madam Secretary' Debuts Solid

Though its lineup was delayed by a little over an hour in the Eastern and Central time zones, CBS' Madam Secretary drew a large audience in its premiere on Sunday.

According to time-zone adjusted numbers from Nielsen, Madam Secretary drew 14.7 million viewers and a 2.0 rating in the adults 18-49 demo. The 14.7 million were the most for a fall debut in three years. The Good Wife returned for its season premiere to a 1.3 preliminary rating.

Newsmagazine 60 Minutes made its season-premiere to a 3.6, assisted by a lead-in from football.

NBC’s Sunday Night Football matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers drew a metered-market 12.3 household overnight rating.

Fox’s final episode of American Dad drew a 1.4. The series will move to TBS in October. Fox averaged a 1.2 rating and 4 share.

ABC aired reruns, averaging a 0.6/2.