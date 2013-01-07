Primetime Ratings: NFL Run-Over Helps Fox Comedies Return to Big Gains

Thanks to run-over from the Seattle Seahawks-Washington

Redskins NFL playoff game (which took up the entire 7 p.m. hour), Fox easily

won Sunday with an overall 5.6 rating/14 share with adults 18-49, according to

Nielsen overnight numbers. That also helped Fox's comedies return from their

holiday hiatus to huge increases. The Simpsons was up 29% from its last

uninterrupted original on Dec. 9 to a 4.4 (Dec. 16 was pre-empted by President

Obama's Sandy Hook shootings press conference), while Bob's Burgers

improved 48% to a 3.1. Family Guy and American Dad each rose

40% to a 3.5 and 2.8, respectively, from their last episodes on Dec. 23.

NBC, in its first Sunday without NFL football, came in

second with a 2.2/6. The season premiere of The Biggest Loser was up 21%

from last year (which aired on a Tuesday) to a 2.9. Earlier, the Sunday

premiere of Dateline was up 25% from a year ago to a 1.5.

ABC nipped CBS for third (though CBS had more total

viewers), with a 1.8/5. Once Upon a Time returned even with its last

episode at 3.1, while Revenge was down 4% to a 2.3. Happy Endings

and Don't Trust the B---- did not benefit from their new temporary

timeslot, as the low-rated comedies drew just a 1.0 and 0.9, respectively.

CBS finished with a 1.7/4. The Good Wife returned even

at 1.8 while The Mentalist came back up 31% to a 2.1.