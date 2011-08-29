Primetime Ratings: NFL Preseason Scores NBC Sunday Win

The NFL preseason game between the New Orleans Saints and

the Oakland Raiders handed NBC the Sunday night win, with an overall 2.5

rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers (due

to the live nature of sports, ratings are only approximate and subject to

adjustment). The game was down 14% vs. last week's preliminary numbers. It

should also be noted that Hurricane Irene coverage pre-empted some local

broadcasts.

ABC beat out its competition for the second spot with an

overall 1.5/4. 20/20: The Sixth Sense

earned a 1.7, up 23% and the only program of the night to show improvement.

CBS' Big Brother fell

9% to a 2.9. The network earned an overall 1.4/4.

Fox drew a 1.1/3, airing In

the Flow with Affion Crockett at 9:30 p.m., which dropped 9% to a 1.0.