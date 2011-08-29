Trending

Primetime Ratings: NFL Preseason Scores NBC Sunday Win

By

The NFL preseason game between the New Orleans Saints and
the Oakland Raiders handed NBC the Sunday night win, with an overall 2.5
rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers (due
to the live nature of sports, ratings are only approximate and subject to
adjustment). The game was down 14% vs. last week's preliminary numbers. It
should also be noted that Hurricane Irene coverage pre-empted some local
broadcasts.

ABC beat out its competition for the second spot with an
overall 1.5/4. 20/20: The Sixth Sense
earned a 1.7, up 23% and the only program of the night to show improvement.

CBS' Big Brother fell
9% to a 2.9. The network earned an overall 1.4/4.

Fox drew a 1.1/3, airing In
the Flow with Affion Crockett at 9:30 p.m., which dropped 9% to a 1.0.