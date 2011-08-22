PrimetimeRatings: NFL Preseason Powers NBC to Sunday Win
NBC won the
ratings battle Sunday night, thanks to the San Diego Chargers-Dallas Cowboys
preseason tilt, giving the network an overall 2.9 rating/8 share in the 18-49
demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
CBS came in at
second with a 1.7/5. Big Brother rebounded from last week with a 3.3
(last week's lineup was pushed back by over an hour due to overrun of the PGA
Championship). The network also replaced Same Name with repeats of The
Good Wife at the 9 p.m. hour. WCBS New York preempted the network's regular
lineup with the New York Jets-Cincinnati Bengals preseason game, which began at
7 p.m.
ABC was up next
with a 1.3/4. Sunday 20/20: The Sixth Sense drew a 1.4.
Fox aired all repeats to finish with
a 1.2/3.
