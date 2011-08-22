PrimetimeRatings: NFL Preseason Powers NBC to Sunday Win

NBC won the

ratings battle Sunday night, thanks to the San Diego Chargers-Dallas Cowboys

preseason tilt, giving the network an overall 2.9 rating/8 share in the 18-49

demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

CBS came in at

second with a 1.7/5. Big Brother rebounded from last week with a 3.3

(last week's lineup was pushed back by over an hour due to overrun of the PGA

Championship). The network also replaced Same Name with repeats of The

Good Wife at the 9 p.m. hour. WCBS New York preempted the network's regular

lineup with the New York Jets-Cincinnati Bengals preseason game, which began at

7 p.m.

ABC was up next

with a 1.3/4. Sunday 20/20: The Sixth Sense drew a 1.4.

Fox aired all repeats to finish with

a 1.2/3.