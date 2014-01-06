Primetime Ratings: NFL Playoff Overrun Lifts Fox's Animation Domination Lineup

Overrun of the NFL playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers during the 7 p.m. hour lifted Fox's Animation Domination in its first night in 2014.

Fox easily won Sunday night with an overall 6.6 rating/16 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The Simpsons -- which started at 8:07 p.m., sliding the rest of the night by 7 minutes -- spiked 49% from its last original to a 5.2, while Bob's Burgers rose 33% to a 3.2. At 9 p.m., Family Guy was even with its last episode with a 3.0 and American Dad upticked 4% to a 2.5.

NBC was in a distant second with a 1.6/4. Dateline's two-hour premiere was down 13% from last year to a 1.3. The Late Night special Best of Jimmy Fallon drew a 2.0 from 9-11 p.m.

ABC was right behind in third with a 1.5/4. Revenge returned up 20% from its last episode with a 1.8, while Betrayal's 2014 debut was even with its last 2013 episode at a 0.8. The Bachelor special, Countdown to Juan Pablo drew a 1.8.

CBS rounded out the evening with a 1.3/3. Following a repeat of Elementary at 8 p.m., The Good Wife sank 13% from its last episode to a 1.4 and The Mentalist declined 17% to a 1.5.