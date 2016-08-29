Primetime Ratings: NFL Paces NBC

NBC won the ratings race with a 1.5 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. Fox posted a 1.0/4, while CBS did a 0.9/3 and ABC a 0.8/3. NBC’s The Timeline rated a 0.8 before an NFL preseason game, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, at 1.7.

Fox rode an NFL preseason overrun into repeated comedies starting at 7:30 p.m.

On CBS, 60 Minutes rated a 0.9, up 29%, before Big Brother grew 5% to a 2.0. Following a repeat of Madam Secretary, BrainDead rated a flat 0.3.

ABC featured the charity special WE Day at 0.3, then Celebrity Family Feud at 1.0, down 9%, The $100,000 Pyramid at a flat 1.0, and Match Game at a flat 0.9.