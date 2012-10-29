Primetime Ratings: NFL Overrun, World Series Help Fox Win

Thanks to overrun of the New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys game that led right into Game 4 of the 2012 World Series, Fox was able to win Sunday night with an overall 6.3 rating/15 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The game drew 15.5 million viewers, making it the most-watched game of the entire MLB postseason.

The four-game series averaged 12.7 million total viewers, down 23% from 2011, which went the full seven games, making it the lowest-rated Fall Classic on record.

NBC was second, although its broadcast of the New Orleans Saints-Denver Broncos matchup was up 5% in the fast nationals to a 6.3. Football Night in America was up 11% to a 3.1. NBC finished with an overall 5.1/12.

ABC took third with a 2.3/6. Once Upon a Time was up a tenth to a 3.4, while Revenge was down a tenth to a 2.7. 666 Park Avenue was also down a tenth to a 1.6.

CBS was in fourth with an overall 1.9/5. The Amazing Race was down 8% to a 2.4, The Good Wife fell a tenth to a 1.8 and The Mentalist, airing its 100th episode, was up 20% from last week (which aired at 11 p.m. in parts of the country due to football overrun), to a 1.8.