Primetime Ratings: NFL Opener Paces NBC

The NFL is back, and the season opener paced NBC to a giant win in Thursday prime ratings. NBC had a 5.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 29 share. Way off the pace was CBS at 0.6/3.

Football Night in America started things off on NBC and led into the Kansas City Chiefs-Houston Texans. The Chiefs are the defending champs. Last year’s opener, Packers-Bears, gave NBC a 6.2 with a 29 share.

CBS had Big Brother at 1.0 and Love Island at 0.4, both flat. A Bull rerun finished up prime.

Univision scored a 0.4/2. La Rosa de Guadalupe shot up 67% to 0.5 and Medicos got a 0.4, then Dulce Ambicion a 0.3, the latter two flat.

ABC and Telemundo both scored a 0.3/2. ABC had the two-hour Holey Moley finale at 0.4 and 0.3, down from the previous week’s 0.5. A Shark Attack special got a 0.3.

On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos fell 25% to 0.3 and Todo Por Mi Hija climbed 33% to 0.4. Enemigo Intimo 2 grew 50% to 0.3.

Fox got a 0.3/1 with Beat Shazam repeats.

The CW rated a 0.1/1. Mysteries Decoded got a flat 0.1 and a Penn & Teller: Fool Us rerun followed.