Primetime Ratings: NFL Kickoff Up From 2013

The NFL kicked off its 2014 season Thursday night with the Seattle Seahawks dismantling the Green Bay Packers 36-16.

Despite the mostly one-sided affair, NBC drew 26.9 million viewers, up 7% from last year’s opening game (Baltimore Ravens-Denver Broncos). The 26.9 million were the third-most for a Thursday NFL Kickoff game, which the league first implemented in 2002.

NBC easily led the broadcasters on Thursday.

CBS’ Big Brother was up 10% from last week at 2.2. CBS averaged a 1.4 rating and 5 share.

ABC averaged a 1.1/4. The Quest was even with last week at 0.3.

Fox (1.3/5) and the CW (0.5/2) aired reruns.

