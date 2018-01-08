Primetime Ratings: NFL-Fueled Fox Beats NBC’s ‘Globes’

Fox grabbed the Sunday ratings title, riding the NFL playoffs to a 4.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 14 share. That beat NBC, which had the Golden Globes, and scored a 3.7/13 across prime.

Fox’s Panthers-Saints game inched into prime, scoring an 8.5. It was followed by The OT at 8.5, up from 3.0, then The Simpsons grew 26% to 3.4 and Ghosted climbed 80% from its last airing at 1.8. Family Guy went up 33% to 1.6 and Last Man on Earth grew 38% to 1.1.

NBC’sGolden Globes Arrivals Special did a 2.2. Hosted by Seth Meyers, the Globes rated a 5.0 from 8 to 11, with 19 million total viewers. Last year's show did a 5.6.

ABC was at 1.2/4. An America’s Funniest Home Videos repeat led into a new episode that was up 40% to 1.4. Shark Tank did a 1.3 and a second Shark Tank a 1.1. The last new Shark Tank on the air did a 0.9.

CBS did a 0.8/3. 60 Minutes weighed in at 0.8, down 38% from New Year’s Eve. Wisdom of the Crowd fell 36% to 0.7. NCIS: Los Angeles was a flat 0.9 and Madam Secretary dropped 14% to 0.6.

Telemundo rated a 0.4/1 and Univision a 0.3/1.