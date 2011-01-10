Primetime Ratings: NFL-Fueled Fox Animations Dominate Sunday

With no more Sunday Night

Football on NBC, an NFL-fueled "Animation Domination" lineup on Fox

certainly dominated Sunday night, posting a 7.1 rating/17 share with adults

18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

New animated entry Bob's

Burgers earned a 4.5, making it the highest-rated series premiere of the

season. The rest of the lineup saw season highs as well, with The Simpsons taking advantage of its

Wild Card game lead-in and rising a whopping 78% from its last original to a 5.7.

Family Guy grew 18% to a 4.7 and The Cleveland Show increased 13% to a 3.5

in its new 9:30 p.m. timeslot.

On NBC, the two-hour premiere of The Cape scored a solid 2.6 adults 18-49 rating and 8.4 million

viewers. The network was fourth overall for the night with a 1.8/5.

ABC was second on the night with a 2.6/7 in the demo. Desperate Housewives and Brothers & Sisters were flat at a

3.8 and 2.3, respectively.

CBS placed third with a 2.2/6 overall. CSI: Miami grew 14% to a 2.5 and Undercover Boss was even at a 3.0.