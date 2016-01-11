Primetime Ratings: NFL, Fox Top Sunday as Globes, NBC Finish Second

The 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards powered NBC to a second place finish with a 4.1 rating/12 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. NBC’s red carpet show delivered a 2.3, while the Golden Globe Awards nabbed a 5.5, down 5% from last year.

Fox took the top spot Sunday with a 5.8/16 with help from NFL playoff overrun. The playoff coverage earned a 10.7 and boosted The Simpsons and Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life to a 6.7 and 2.8, respectively. Family Guy rose three-tenths to a 2.0 and Bordertown rose 45% to a 1.6.

CBS placed in third with a 1.0/3. 60 Minutes struggled to a 0.8, while Madam Secretary, The Good Wife and CSI Cyber all earned 1.0s.

ABC finished last with a 0.5/2. America’s Funniest Home Videos dropped 27% to a 0.8 and Galavant fell 33% from its premiere to a 0.6.