Primetime Ratings: NFL Football, Baseball Playoffs LeadNight
NFL football tackled playoff baseball to win Sunday night.
NBC's coverage of the Washington Redskins-Dallas Cowboys
helped NBC take first with an overall 6.0 rating/16 share. Nielsen will release
accurate numbers on Tuesday. Football
Night in America drew a 3.6.
Fox finished with a 4.1/11 (partly inflated due to NFL
overrun) with its coverage of Game 2 of the American League Championship Series
between the Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox. Fox will release time-zone adjusted
numbers on Monday.
CBS and ABC tied for third with a 1.5/4, though CBS had more
overall viewers. Amazing Race was
down 25% to a 1.8, Good Wife fell 25%
to a 1.2 and The Mentalist dipped 13%
to a 1.3. Each was its series low.
ABC's Betrayal
slid another 18% to a 0.9. Earlier, Once
Upon a Time fell 12% to a 2.3 and Revenge
dipped 11% to a 1.7.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.