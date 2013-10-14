Primetime Ratings: NFL Football, Baseball Playoffs LeadNight

NFL football tackled playoff baseball to win Sunday night.

NBC's coverage of the Washington Redskins-Dallas Cowboys

helped NBC take first with an overall 6.0 rating/16 share. Nielsen will release

accurate numbers on Tuesday. Football

Night in America drew a 3.6.

Fox finished with a 4.1/11 (partly inflated due to NFL

overrun) with its coverage of Game 2 of the American League Championship Series

between the Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox. Fox will release time-zone adjusted

numbers on Monday.

CBS and ABC tied for third with a 1.5/4, though CBS had more

overall viewers. Amazing Race was

down 25% to a 1.8, Good Wife fell 25%

to a 1.2 and The Mentalist dipped 13%

to a 1.3. Each was its series low.

ABC's Betrayal

slid another 18% to a 0.9. Earlier, Once

Upon a Time fell 12% to a 2.3 and Revenge

dipped 11% to a 1.7.