Primetime Ratings: NFL Carries NBC to Thursday Win

NBC topped all broadcasters Thursday with a 4.4 rating/15 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. CBS came in second with a 1.4/5, while ABC followed with a 1.2/4, The CW a 0.9/3 and Fox a 0.7/2.

On NBC, Football Night in Minnesota scored a 2.9, while Thursday Night Football, featuring the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings, did a 4.7. That was down from last week’s Thanksgiving game at 6.9 but up from the 4.2 two weeks prior.

CBS’ The Big Bang Theory was even with its last original at 3.1, as was The Great Indoors at 1.4. Mom slipped a tenth to a 1.3, while Life in Pieces fell two-tenths to a 1.2. Pure Genius shaved off a tenth to a 0.8.

ABC’s airing of A Charlie Brown Christmas scored a 1.5. The Great American Baking Show, formerly The Great Holiday Baking Show, earned a 1.1.

The CW’s DC’s Legends of Tomorrow rocketed 83% to a 1.1, and Supernatural was flat a 0.7.

Fox’s Rosewood and Pitch were flat with their last original airings at 0.7s.