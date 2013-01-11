Primetime Ratings: New Series Highs for 'Big Bang Theory,' 'Scandal'

CBS' The Big Bang Theory continues to reach new

ratings marks in its sixth season, posting a series-high 6.3 rating with adults

18-49 on Thursday, up 3% from last week, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. The CBS comedy also hit a series-high with total viewers with 19.8

million, up 3% as well. The rest of the network's lineup was down, however. Two

and a Half Men fell 7% to a 4.2, Person of Interest dropped a tenth

to a 3.3 and Elementary was down two tenths to a 2.4. CBS won the night

with an overall 3.6 rating/10 share.

NBC's official premiere of new comedy 1600 Penn drew

just a 1.6 rating at 9:30 p.m. (but on par with what the time period had been

averaging), airing out of The Office, which was up a tenth from its last

episode to a 2.2. Earlier, 30 Rock returned up 27% to a 1.4. A repeat of

1600 Penn's preview episode drew a 1.4 at 8:30 p.m. At 10 p.m., Rock

Center was up a tenth to a 1.1. NBC finished in third with a 1.5/4.

ABC's Scandal continued its strong sophomore season,

hitting a new series high with a 2.8 rating, up 17% from its last episode. Grey's

Anatomy also returned up 7% to a 3.1. Last Resort was up two tenths

to a 1.2. ABC took second with a 2.4/7.

Over on The CW, the 18th Annual Critics Choice Movie

Awards, which returned to broadcast television, drew a 0.6 rating with

18-49s and 1.9 million total viewers, the most in both measurements since 2006

(when it aired on The WB). It had aired on VH1 since 2008.

Fox's (0.9/3) Mobbed was up a tenth from last week to

a 1.2.