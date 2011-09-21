Primetime Ratings: 'New Girl' is Tuesday's Top Series

New Girl was

Tuesday's top-rated show, helping Fox to the win for the night with an overall

3.9 rating/10 share in the adults 18-49 demographic.

The Zooey Deschanel comedy scored a 4.7, building 19% on its

Glee lead-in, which returned to a

3.8, down 32% from last year's debut. Raising

Hope returned to a 3.1, on par with its freshman series premiere.

CBS was second with a 3.6/9 though the network was tops with total viewers. The premiere of Unforgettable drew a 2.9 rating in the

18-49 demo, up 16% from what The Good

Wife did in the time period last year. The return of NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles

earned a 4.2 and 3.6, respectively, each up two tenths year-over-year.

ABC placed third with a 2.4/6 overall. The Dancing With the Stars: Meet the Cast

special drew a 2.0, building to a 2.8 for the results show following. The

season premiere of Body of Proof drew

a 2.3, on par with the debut of Detroit

1-8-7 in the time period last year.

NBC was fourth with a 2.2/6. The Biggest Loser earned a 2.3, dropping 21% year-over-year. Parenthood scored a 2.1 for its second

episode of the season, down 5% from last week's premiere.

The CW rounded out the night with a 0.8/2 with adults 18-49.

Ringer drew a 0.9 in the A18-49 and

18-34 demos, down 25% and 18%, respectively from its premiere. 90210 dipped 22% with A18-49 to a 0.7

and 11% with A18-34 to a 0.8.