Primetime Ratings: 'New Girl' is Tuesday's Top Series
New Girl was
Tuesday's top-rated show, helping Fox to the win for the night with an overall
3.9 rating/10 share in the adults 18-49 demographic.
The Zooey Deschanel comedy scored a 4.7, building 19% on its
Glee lead-in, which returned to a
3.8, down 32% from last year's debut. Raising
Hope returned to a 3.1, on par with its freshman series premiere.
CBS was second with a 3.6/9 though the network was tops with total viewers. The premiere of Unforgettable drew a 2.9 rating in the
18-49 demo, up 16% from what The Good
Wife did in the time period last year. The return of NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles
earned a 4.2 and 3.6, respectively, each up two tenths year-over-year.
ABC placed third with a 2.4/6 overall. The Dancing With the Stars: Meet the Cast
special drew a 2.0, building to a 2.8 for the results show following. The
season premiere of Body of Proof drew
a 2.3, on par with the debut of Detroit
1-8-7 in the time period last year.
NBC was fourth with a 2.2/6. The Biggest Loser earned a 2.3, dropping 21% year-over-year. Parenthood scored a 2.1 for its second
episode of the season, down 5% from last week's premiere.
The CW rounded out the night with a 0.8/2 with adults 18-49.
Ringer drew a 0.9 in the A18-49 and
18-34 demos, down 25% and 18%, respectively from its premiere. 90210 dipped 22% with A18-49 to a 0.7
and 11% with A18-34 to a 0.8.
