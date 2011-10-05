Primetime Ratings: 'New Girl' Reigns as Fox Wins Tuesday
New Girl won another
Tuesday night for Fox, which earned an overall 3.6 rating/9 share in the 18-49
demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Zooey Deschanel-led comedy
slipped a tenth to a 4.3, but still reigned as the top-rated show of the night.
Its lead-in, Glee, also dropped a
tenth to a 3.5. Raising Hope remained
steady at 2.9.
CBS earned the second spot with an overall 3.3/9; both NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles dropped a tenth, to a 4.1 and 3.4, respectively. Unforgettable slipped 4% to a 2.4.
ABC's Body of Proof,
rebounding from its series low last week, grew 17% to a 2.1 in its 10 p.m.
timeslot. The Dancing With the Stars performance
show slid a tenth to a 1.7, while the results show at 9 p.m. held at 2.8. The
network earned an overall 2.2/6.
NBC, in fourth at 2.0/5, saw both The Biggest Loser (down 13%) and Parenthood (down 9%) fall to a 2.0.
The CW's Ringer was
the biggest drop of the night, down 33% in the 18-49 demo to a 0.6. 90210 also tumbled 25% to a 0.6.
