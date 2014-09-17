Primetime Ratings: ‘New Girl,’ ‘Mindy’ Premiere Down

Fox premiered new seasons of comedies New Girl and The Mindy Project Tuesday night, with both shows performing in line with their averages last season, but down significantly from their most recent premieres. New Girl drew a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight ratings, down 45% from last fall’s season premiere. The Mindy Project was down 32% from last season’s premiere at 1.3. Utopia was up one tenth from last Tuesday at 1.0. Fox averaged a 1.2 rating and 4 share, finishing third among the Big Four broadcasters.

The season finale of NBC’s America’s Got Talent was the night’s top-rated program, up one tenth from last summer’s finale at 2.5. NBC finished first with a 2.1 / 7.

CBS was second with a 1.3 / 4. Big Brother was even with last week at 2.3.

ABC finished fourth at 1.1 / 4. A special broadcast of Dancing With the Stars drew a 2.1. ABC News special 20/20: From Hell drew a 0.9.

The CW averaged a 0.3 / 1 with reruns.