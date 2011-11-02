Primetime Ratings: 'New Girl,' 'Glee' Return Down; CBS Leads Tuesday
CBS led the broadcast pack on Tuesday night with an overall
3.2 rating/9 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
New series Unforgettable dropped 8%
to a 2.3 at 10 p.m., preceded by both NCIS
and NCIS: LA which dropped 5% to
a 3.9 and 8% to a 3.4, respectively.
Fox brought back New
Girl after a four-week hiatus, but the Zooey Deschanel-led comedy tumbled
19% to a 3.5, its lowest rating yet. Glee,
also returning from its last new episode on Oct. 4, also slipped 19% to a 2.9. Raising Hope returned from its last airing on Oct. 4, down 14% to a 2.5 (Fox also aired a special episode on Oct. 5,
which posted a 2.3). The network landed
in second place with an overall 3.0/8.
NBC and ABC tied for third, both earning an overall 2.3/6.
ABC's Last Man Standing continued to
fall, down 7% to a 2.6, while Man Up! shed
10% to a 1.8. The results episode of Dancing
With the Stars grew 8% to a 2.8, but Body of Proof broke the pattern by growing 11% to a 2.0.
NBC was the only network to see both shows improve. The
Biggest Loser increase 15% to a 2.3, matching its season high. At 10 p.m., Parenthood, coming back from its last
original on Oct. 18, was up 10% to a 2.2, also matching its season high.
On The CW, Ringer was
up 14% in A18-34 and steady in A18-49 to a 0.8. 90210 was down a tenth to a 0.7 in A18-49, giving the network an
overall 0.7/2.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.