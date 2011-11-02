Primetime Ratings: 'New Girl,' 'Glee' Return Down; CBS Leads Tuesday

CBS led the broadcast pack on Tuesday night with an overall

3.2 rating/9 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

New series Unforgettable dropped 8%

to a 2.3 at 10 p.m., preceded by both NCIS

and NCIS: LA which dropped 5% to

a 3.9 and 8% to a 3.4, respectively.

Fox brought back New

Girl after a four-week hiatus, but the Zooey Deschanel-led comedy tumbled

19% to a 3.5, its lowest rating yet. Glee,

also returning from its last new episode on Oct. 4, also slipped 19% to a 2.9. Raising Hope returned from its last airing on Oct. 4, down 14% to a 2.5 (Fox also aired a special episode on Oct. 5,

which posted a 2.3). The network landed

in second place with an overall 3.0/8.

NBC and ABC tied for third, both earning an overall 2.3/6.

ABC's Last Man Standing continued to

fall, down 7% to a 2.6, while Man Up! shed

10% to a 1.8. The results episode of Dancing

With the Stars grew 8% to a 2.8, but Body of Proof broke the pattern by growing 11% to a 2.0.

NBC was the only network to see both shows improve. The

Biggest Loser increase 15% to a 2.3, matching its season high. At 10 p.m., Parenthood, coming back from its last

original on Oct. 18, was up 10% to a 2.2, also matching its season high.

On The CW, Ringer was

up 14% in A18-34 and steady in A18-49 to a 0.8. 90210 was down a tenth to a 0.7 in A18-49, giving the network an

overall 0.7/2.