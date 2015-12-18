Primetime Ratings: New Episodes Lead CBS to Win

CBS won the Thursday broadcast race with a 2.1 rating among viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, scoring a 7 share. That topped some weak competition mostly in repeats—ABC had a 0.9/3, NBC had a 0.7/2, Fox a 0.5/2 and The CW a 0.4/1.

The Big Bang Theory set the tone for CBS with a 4.1, up a tenth from last week, then Life in Pieces put up a 2.5., also up a tenth. Mom rated a flat 2.0 and 2 Broke Girls was down 11% to a 1.7, before Elementary slipped 8% to a 1.2.

On ABC, the Disney special Prep & Landing did a 0.8 and a repeat of Modern Family a 0.9. Barbara Walters Presents: The Ten Most Fascinating People rated a 1.0, down 29% from last year.

On NBC, a rebroadcast of How Murry Saved Christmas rated a 0.5 and Kelly Clarkson’s Cautionary Christmas Music Tale a 0.6. A Running Wild with Bear Grylls special, featuring President Barack Obama, did a 0.9.

Fox’s American Country Countdown and World’s Funniest both did a 0.5.

On The CW, IHeartRadio Jingle Ball rated a 0.4, leading into a repeat of Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Broadcast was up against football on the NFL Network.