Primetime Ratings: 'The Neighbors' Tumbles in Time Period Premiere

ABC's The Neighbors found itself wishing for the

company of Modern Family Wednesday night. The new ABC comedy fell 41% in

its 8:30 p.m. time period premiere to a 1.9 rating with adults 18-49 without

the lead-in from the Emmy-winning Mod Fam.

At 8 p.m., The Middle also declined 24% to a 2.2 on

the atypical night, on which all the networks aired the first

presidential debate from 9-11 p.m. ET. Because of that live coverage, fast affiliate ratings for Wednesday are subject to revision.

Fox's The X Factor was the top-rated program of the

night, drawing a 3.5, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, up 6% from

last week's two-hour edition. On CBS, Survivor was even at a 3.0.

NBC's Wednesday comedies mostly held their low premiere ratings, with Animal

Practice losing a tenth to a 1.3 and Guys With Kids even at a 1.6.

The season premiere of The CW's Supernatural posted a

0.8 on its new night, even with its year-ago Friday debut. The finale of Oh

Sit! drew a 0.3, down a tenth from last week.