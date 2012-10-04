Primetime Ratings: 'The Neighbors' Tumbles in Time Period Premiere
ABC's The Neighbors found itself wishing for the
company of Modern Family Wednesday night. The new ABC comedy fell 41% in
its 8:30 p.m. time period premiere to a 1.9 rating with adults 18-49 without
the lead-in from the Emmy-winning Mod Fam.
At 8 p.m., The Middle also declined 24% to a 2.2 on
the atypical night, on which all the networks aired the first
presidential debate from 9-11 p.m. ET. Because of that live coverage, fast affiliate ratings for Wednesday are subject to revision.
Fox's The X Factor was the top-rated program of the
night, drawing a 3.5, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, up 6% from
last week's two-hour edition. On CBS, Survivor was even at a 3.0.
NBC's Wednesday comedies mostly held their low premiere ratings, with Animal
Practice losing a tenth to a 1.3 and Guys With Kids even at a 1.6.
The season premiere of The CW's Supernatural posted a
0.8 on its new night, even with its year-ago Friday debut. The finale of Oh
Sit! drew a 0.3, down a tenth from last week.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.