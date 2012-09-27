Primetime Ratings: 'The Neighbors' Sees Solid Sampling Out of 'Modern Family'

ABC's new comedy The Neighbors saw solid sampling out

of Modern Family Wednesday night, posting a 3.3 rating with adults 18-49

and 9.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Fresh off its third Emmy win, the season premiere of Modern

Family scored a 5.5 rating, down 8% from last year's debut, and was the

highest-rated program of the night. A special hour-long episode of The

Middle from 8-9 p.m. drew a 2.8, dipping 10% from a year ago. A Revenge

recap special at 10 p.m. posted a 1.6. ABC was second overall for the night

with a 2.9 rating/8 share.

NBC's Wednesday comedies were mostly DOA in their time

period premieres, with Animal Practice putting up a 1.4 and Guys With

Kids a 1.6. Guys dropped 27% from its preview on Sept. 12. The

two-hour season premiere of Law & Order: SVU drew a 2.1, down 13%

from its year-ago opener. NBC was fourth overall with a 1.9/5.

Season premieres on CBS also posted declines, with Criminal

Minds down 24% to a 3.1 and CSI dipping 22% to a 2.5. Survivor

slid 6% from last week to a 3.0. CBS was third with a 2.8/8 but took the total viewer victory with 10.8 million viewers.

Fox won the night with a 3.3/9 for its broadcast of The X

Factor, which was down 6% from last week.

On The CW, the just-renewedOh Sit! put up a 0.4, even with last week.