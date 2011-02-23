Primetime Ratings: 'NCIS' Tops 'Glee' In 18-49 Demo; CBS Wins Night

CBS was the victor Tuesday in the 18-49 demo, pulling in a 3.4 rating/9 share, according to Nielsen overnight ratings. Both NCIS and NCIS: LA rebounded strong from last week. NCIS was up 22% with a 4.4, besting Fox powerhouse Glee (4.3) in the demo in that time period for the first time. NCIS: LA improved by 18% to post a 3.9. The Good Wife slipped a little with a 1.9.

Fox came in a close second in the 18-49 demo, with a 3.2/9 overall. Raising Hope improved by 14% with a 2.5, and Traffic Light went up by 22% with a 1.7.

Coming in at third was NBC with a 2.5/7 overall. The Biggest Loser: Couples had another solid night, posting a 2.7 for the 8-10 p.m. slot, while Parenthood saw an 11% increase to 2.1.

ABC received a 1.5/4 overall. The Primetime: What Would You Do? special gave the network a modest increase from, Detroit 1-8-7 at 1.4. Freshman series No Ordinary Family hit a series low with a 1.4, while V fared a little better with 1.9.

Rounding out the night was the CW, which had a 25% increase in total viewers, but an 0.8/2 overall for the 18-49 demo. One Tree Hill posted an 0.9 while Hellcats put up 0.6 rating.