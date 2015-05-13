Primetime Ratings: ‘NCIS,’ ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Finales Fall to Series Lows

CBS and NBC tied for the demo crown on Tuesday with an overall 1.6 rating/5 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

CBS, which led outright among total viewers, aired the season finales of NCIS and its spinoff NCIS: New Orleans. NCIS fell a tenth from last week to a series-low 1.9 rating, while New Orleans rose a tenth to a 1.7. At 10 p.m., CSI: Cyber aired a special episode that drew a 1.2, up a tenth from the timeslot last week.

NBC’s The Voice was up a tenth to a 2.1 and Undateable wrapped its season (next year will be all live shows) with a 1.3 from 9-10 p.m., even with last week’s hourlong live episode. Chicago Fire dipped a tenth to a 1.5.

ABC’s two-hour season finale of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. dipped two tenths to a series-low 1.3 (losing to CW’s The Flash), which followed the Dancing With the Stars results show that posted a 1.5 rating at 8 p.m. ABC was in third overall with a 1.4/4.

Fox aired a Tuesday edition of American Idol at 9 p.m., which drew a 1.2. Hell’s Kitchen also posted a 1.2 rating, even with last week. Fox ended up in fourth.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 1.0/3. The Flash was even with a 1.4 and iZombie upped a tenth to a 0.7.