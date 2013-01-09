Primetime Ratings: 'NCIS,' 'NCIS: LA' Return to Season-High Audiences in CBS Win
CBS won the first full Tuesday of 2013 with an overall 2.7
rating/7 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. NCIS
returned up 6% from three weeks ago to a 3.5 and also drew a season-high 20.8
million total viewers. NCIS: Los Angeles and Vegas were both even
with their last originals with a 3.0 and 1.6, respectively. NCIS: LA
drew a season-high 17.8 million total viewers as well.
NBC's comedies struggled without the benefit of a strong
lead-in from The Voice. Go On fell 38% from its last episode to a
1.5 and The New Normal was down 24% to a 1.3. Parenthood also
fell a tenth to a 1.9. The premiere of Betty White's Off Their Rockers
drew a 1.5 at 8 p.m. and a 1.8 at 8:30 p.m. (the show's official premiere last
spring drew a 1.8). NBC was still able to grab second however, with an overall
1.7/5.
Fox's comedy block returned mostly even from their last
episodes in early December. Raising Hope, New Girl and The
Mindy Project were all flat at 1.7, 2.0 and 1.5, respectively. Ben and
Kate returned up 9% to a 1.2. Fox finished in third place with a 1.6/4.
ABC came in fourth with a 1.3/4. Following repeats of Modern
Family and The Middle, Happy Endings was up a tenth from its
last Tuesday airing to a 1.4, while Don't Trust the B---- in Apt. 23 was
even with a 1.1. Private Practice was down 8% to a 1.1.
The CW (0.3/1) continued burning off its Emily
Owens, M.D. episodes, earning a 0.3 rating with 18-49s, down a tenth
from last week.
