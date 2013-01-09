Primetime Ratings: 'NCIS,' 'NCIS: LA' Return to Season-High Audiences in CBS Win

CBS won the first full Tuesday of 2013 with an overall 2.7

rating/7 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. NCIS

returned up 6% from three weeks ago to a 3.5 and also drew a season-high 20.8

million total viewers. NCIS: Los Angeles and Vegas were both even

with their last originals with a 3.0 and 1.6, respectively. NCIS: LA

drew a season-high 17.8 million total viewers as well.





NBC's comedies struggled without the benefit of a strong

lead-in from The Voice. Go On fell 38% from its last episode to a

1.5 and The New Normal was down 24% to a 1.3. Parenthood also

fell a tenth to a 1.9. The premiere of Betty White's Off Their Rockers

drew a 1.5 at 8 p.m. and a 1.8 at 8:30 p.m. (the show's official premiere last

spring drew a 1.8). NBC was still able to grab second however, with an overall

1.7/5.





Fox's comedy block returned mostly even from their last

episodes in early December. Raising Hope, New Girl and The

Mindy Project were all flat at 1.7, 2.0 and 1.5, respectively. Ben and

Kate returned up 9% to a 1.2. Fox finished in third place with a 1.6/4.





ABC came in fourth with a 1.3/4. Following repeats of Modern

Family and The Middle, Happy Endings was up a tenth from its

last Tuesday airing to a 1.4, while Don't Trust the B---- in Apt. 23 was

even with a 1.1. Private Practice was down 8% to a 1.1.





The CW (0.3/1) continued burning off its Emily

Owens, M.D. episodes, earning a 0.3 rating with 18-49s, down a tenth

from last week.