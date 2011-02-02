Primetime Ratings: ‘NCIS' Leads Tuesday with Season, SeriesHighs

NCIS led CBS to a

Tuesday night win with a season high 4.6 rating with adults 18-49 and series

high average viewership (22.7 million). The network was up across the board,

posting an overall 3.5 rating/9 share and 17.5 million viewers, according to

Nielsen overnight numbers.

NCIS' 4.6 was up

12% from its last new episode on Jan. 18, followed by NCIS: LA, which jumped 15% to a 3.8. The Good Wife was up 5% to a 2.2 rating with adults 18-49.

NBC was the night's runner up, posting an average 2.9/8. The Biggest Loser was up a tick from

last week's pre-State of the Union Address show to a 3.3 rating. Parenthood marked a 2.2 with the key

adults demo, up 5% from its last new episode on Jan. 18.

Fox followed with a 1.7/4. The season finale of Million Dollar Money Drop slid 5% from

its last Tuesday episode on Jan. 18, closing out with a 1.8 adults 18-49

rating.

ABC came in fourth, posting a 1.3/3 for the night. Following

a No Ordinary Family repeat, V dropped to a series low 1.7, down 15%

from its last new episode on Jan. 18. Detroit

1-8-7 was up 5% from its Jan. 18 season low to a nonetheless anemic 1.2

rating.

The CW rounded out the night with a season high 1.0/3 with adults 18-49 and 2.1 million total viewers, its most-watched Tuesday since September 2009. The net also posted season highs with adults 18-34 (1.3/4) and women 18-34 (1.8/5). One Tree Hill's special wedding episode was its most-watched in over a year (2.4 million) and also hit season highs across the net's key demos. The series was up 30% with adults 18-49 vs. last week to a 1.2 and 23% with its target W18-34 demo to a 2.3. Meanwhile, Hellcats slid a tenth with the key adults demo to a 0.8.