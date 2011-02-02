Primetime Ratings: ‘NCIS' Leads Tuesday with Season, SeriesHighs
NCIS led CBS to a
Tuesday night win with a season high 4.6 rating with adults 18-49 and series
high average viewership (22.7 million). The network was up across the board,
posting an overall 3.5 rating/9 share and 17.5 million viewers, according to
Nielsen overnight numbers.
NCIS' 4.6 was up
12% from its last new episode on Jan. 18, followed by NCIS: LA, which jumped 15% to a 3.8. The Good Wife was up 5% to a 2.2 rating with adults 18-49.
NBC was the night's runner up, posting an average 2.9/8. The Biggest Loser was up a tick from
last week's pre-State of the Union Address show to a 3.3 rating. Parenthood marked a 2.2 with the key
adults demo, up 5% from its last new episode on Jan. 18.
Fox followed with a 1.7/4. The season finale of Million Dollar Money Drop slid 5% from
its last Tuesday episode on Jan. 18, closing out with a 1.8 adults 18-49
rating.
ABC came in fourth, posting a 1.3/3 for the night. Following
a No Ordinary Family repeat, V dropped to a series low 1.7, down 15%
from its last new episode on Jan. 18. Detroit
1-8-7 was up 5% from its Jan. 18 season low to a nonetheless anemic 1.2
rating.
The CW rounded out the night with a season high 1.0/3 with adults 18-49 and 2.1 million total viewers, its most-watched Tuesday since September 2009. The net also posted season highs with adults 18-34 (1.3/4) and women 18-34 (1.8/5). One Tree Hill's special wedding episode was its most-watched in over a year (2.4 million) and also hit season highs across the net's key demos. The series was up 30% with adults 18-49 vs. last week to a 1.2 and 23% with its target W18-34 demo to a 2.3. Meanwhile, Hellcats slid a tenth with the key adults demo to a 0.8.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.