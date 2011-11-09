Primetime Ratings: 'NCIS' Hits Season High Viewership as CBS Wins

CBS

grabbed the ratings victory Tuesday night, garnering an overall 3.3 rating/9

share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. NCIS

was up two tenths to a 4.1, and also topped 20 million total viewers for the

first time this season. NCIS: LA was steady with another 3.4 and Unforgettable

was up a tenth to a 2.4.

ABC's

two freshman comedies continued to slide, with Last Man Standing falling

another 4% to a 2.6 and Man Up! dropping to a 1.7. The Dancing With

the Stars results show was down a tenth to a 2.7, and the special In the

Spotlight With Robin Roberts drew a 1.7 rating at 10 p.m. The network

finished with an overall 2.2 rating/6 share, placing fourth.

Coming

in at second was Fox with a 2.9/8. Glee was up a tenth to a 3.1, while New

Girl was down a tenth to a 3.5. Raising Hope was down 16% to a 2.1.

NBC

finished third with a 2.3/6.The Biggest Loser was up a tenth to a 2.4

from 8-10 p.m., while Parenthood was down 9% to a 2.0.

The

CW rounded out the night with a 0.8/2 in A18-49. Ringer was down a tenth

to a 0.7 in both A18-34 and A18-49 demos, while 90210 was up in both

demos, posting a 0.8 in A18-49 and a 1.0 in A18-34.