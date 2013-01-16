Primetime Ratings: 'NCIS' Up as CBS Wins Low-Rated Tuesday

CBS won the Tuesday ratings race with an overall 2.7

rating/7 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. NCIS

improved 9% from last week to a 3.8 while its spinoff NCIS: Los Angeles

was down 10% to a 2.7. Vegas was flat with another 1.6.





NBC's Betty White's Off Their Rockers was down 7% in

its 8 p.m. episode with a 1.4, and down a tenth from last week's 8:30 p.m.

episode with a 1.8. Go On improved 13% to a 1.7 while The New Normal

stayed at its lowest rating of 1.3. Parenthood was also flat with a 1.9.

The network finished second with a 1.7/5.





Fox's comedy block was mostly on par with last week, with Raising

Hope, Ben and Kate and New Girl (which hit a series low) falling a

tenth to a 1.6, 1.1 and 1.9, respectively. The Mindy Project remained at

a 1.5. The network finished with a 1.5/4.





ABC's Tuesday comedies continued to struggle, with Happy

Endings falling 7% from last Tuesday to a 1.3 and Don't Trust the B----

in Apartment 23 staying at a paltry 1.1. The penultimate episode of Private

Practice was up 9% to a 1.2. ABC took fourth with an overall 1.2/3.





The CW (0.4/1) returned Hart of Dixie to match its

season-high 0.7 with adults 18-34, up a tenth from its last episode in

December. It was even with 18-49s with a 0.6. Emily Owens, M.D. drew a

0.3 in both demos.