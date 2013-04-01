Primetime Ratings: NCAA Tournament Overrun Helps CBS Defeat Repeats
Boosted by a 41-minute overrun of the 2013 NCAA Men's
Basketball Tournament in the Eastern and Central time zones, CBS was able to
win an Easter night filled with mostly repeats with an overall 2.5 rating/7
share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Accurate
ratings will be available when finals are released early Tuesday.
NBC's The Celebrity Apprentice was down 13% from last
week to a season-low 1.4, as the net finished in second with a 1.3/3.
Fox's repeats (1.1/3) finished ahead of ABC (0.9/2), which
saw Revenge and Red Widow decline 17% each to a 1.5 and 1.0.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.