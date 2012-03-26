Primetime Ratings: NCAA Overrun Wins for CBS

CBS was able to

take Sunday night, thanks in part to overrun of the NCAA Men's Basketball

Tournament. The game offset the net's lineup by roughly 20 minutes, giving the

network an overall 2.3 rating/6 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. Fast-affiliate numbers had Amazing Race at a 2.9, The

Good Wife with a 2.6 and CSI: Miami a 2.0. (As always with

live events, numbers are subject to higher-than-normal adjustments.)

ABC was right

behind in second place with a 2.2/6. Once Upon a Time dropped 3% from

last week to a 2.8, its series low. Desperate Housewives was flat at

another 2.7 and new series GCB was up 10% to a 2.2.

Fox finished third with a 1.7/5, airing a mix of repeats and originals. Following a Simpsons

repeat, Bob's Burgers slid 5% to a 2.0 at 8:30

p.m. American Dad suffered without a new Family Guy,

dropping 9% to a 2.0 at 9:30 p.m.

NBC rounded out

the evening with a 1.4/4. Harry's Law plummeted 20% from last week to a

series-low 0.8, while Celebrity Apprentice stayed at its own series low of

1.8.