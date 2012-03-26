Primetime Ratings: NCAA Overrun Wins for CBS
CBS was able to
take Sunday night, thanks in part to overrun of the NCAA Men's Basketball
Tournament. The game offset the net's lineup by roughly 20 minutes, giving the
network an overall 2.3 rating/6 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen
overnight numbers. Fast-affiliate numbers had Amazing Race at a 2.9, The
Good Wife with a 2.6 and CSI: Miami a 2.0. (As always with
live events, numbers are subject to higher-than-normal adjustments.)
ABC was right
behind in second place with a 2.2/6. Once Upon a Time dropped 3% from
last week to a 2.8, its series low. Desperate Housewives was flat at
another 2.7 and new series GCB was up 10% to a 2.2.
Fox finished third with a 1.7/5, airing a mix of repeats and originals. Following a Simpsons
repeat, Bob's Burgers slid 5% to a 2.0 at 8:30
p.m. American Dad suffered without a new Family Guy,
dropping 9% to a 2.0 at 9:30 p.m.
NBC rounded out
the evening with a 1.4/4. Harry's Law plummeted 20% from last week to a
series-low 0.8, while Celebrity Apprentice stayed at its own series low of
1.8.
