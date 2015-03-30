Primetime Ratings: NCAA Overrun Drives CBS to Sunday Win

Thanks to overrun from the Duke-Gonzaga elite eight game CBS led the broadcasters on Sunday with an overall 1.6 rating/5 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

CBS' lineup was delayed by 17 minutes in the east and central time zones, so numbers are subject to change. 60 Minutes drew a 2.1, Madam Secretary posted a 1.3, The Good Wife notched a 1.0 and Battle Creek averaged a 0.8 rating.

NBC was second (1.4/4) with its telecast of the iHeart Radio Music Awards, which drew a 1.7, even with last year.

In third was ABC with a 1.3/4. Once Upon a Time fell 11% to its series-low of 1.7, Secrets And Lies was down 13% to a 1.3 and Revenge slipped 9% to a 1.0.

Fox rounded out the night with a 1.1/3, only airing new episodes of Last Man on Earth, which averaged a 1.3 at 9 p.m., down 27% from last week.