Primetime Ratings: NCAA Overrun Drives CBS to Sunday Win
With help from overrun of the 2015 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament between Wichita St. and Kansas, CBS led all broadcasters on Sunday with an overall 1.5 rating/5 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
CBS’ lineup, which was delayed by 35 minutes in the Eastern and Central time zones, benefited from the strong lead in. 60 Minutes rose 27% from last week to a 1.9, while Madam Secretary improved 8% to a 1.2. The Good Wife was steady with a 1.0 and Battle Creek dipped a tenth to a 0.8.
Despite a repeat lead in, Fox’s new comedy The Last Man on Earth rose for the first time, improving to a 1.7 rating across two back-to-back episodes in the 9 p.m. hour. The first episode drew a 1.9, while the second one fell to a 1.6 rating. Earlier, Bob’s Burgers was even with last week’s 1.0 rating. Fox placed third with a 1.3/4.
ABC took second with a 1.4/4. America’s Funniest Home Videos rose 8% to a 1.4 and Secrets & Lies gained 7% to a 1.5. Both Once Upon a Time (1.8) and Revenge (1.1) were steady with last week.
NBC rounded out the evening with a 1.0/3. Dateline improved 33% from last week to a 1.2.
