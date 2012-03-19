Primetime Ratings: NCAA Overrun Boosts CBS' Sunday Night

CBS narrowly won Sunday night with an overall 2.3 rating/6

share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Amazing Race dropped 10% to a 2.6

and CSI: Miami fell 14% to a 1.8, while The Good Wife was up 29% to a

2.2. (Due to NCAA overrun pushing CBS' lineup back 43 minutes in the

eastern and central time zones, ratings are subject to higher than normal

adjustments.)

ABC was a close second with an overall 2.2/6. In its third episode,

GCB fell 13% from last week to a 2.0.

Its lead-in Desperate Housewives was

down a tenth to a 2.5. Earlier, Once Upon

a Time was steady at 2.9.

Fox's animated lineup put the network in third with an

overall 2.0/5. The Simpsons was up a

tenth from last week to a 2.1, followed by Bob's

Burgers, which grew 11% to a 2.1. Family

Guy and American Dad were both

flat at a 2.8 and 2.2, respectively.

NBC, with an overall 1.4/4, saw The Celebrity Apprentice slip 10% to a season-low 1.8. Harry's Law was steady at a 1.1.