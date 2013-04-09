Primetime Ratings: NCAA Championship Rises 12% to Draw 23.4M Viewers

UPDATED: 5:07 p.m. ET

CBS won Monday with its coverage of the 2013 NCAA National

Championship game between Louisville and Michigan, which netted 23.4 million total viewers, up 12% over last year's game (20.4 million), according to Nielsen. The game also drew a 8.4 rating

with adults 18-49, up 11% from last year (7.6). The 9 p.m. pregame show was even with a 3.6 rating. The 2013 NCAA Tournament averaged 10.7 million total viewers, up 11% from last yearand was the highest average for the NCAA Tournament in 19 years.

CBS won the night with an overall 5.3 rating/14 share.

NBC came in second with an overall 4.1/11. The Voice

rose 6% to a 4.9 and Revolution was even with a 2.2.

ABC's Dancing With the Stars fell a tenth to its series

low for a performance episode with a 2.1 rating from 8-10 p.m. ABC finished in

third with a 1.8/5.

The CW's Carrie Diaries ended its freshman season

with a 0.5 rating in the net's targeted 18-34 demo, up a tenth from last week.

The finale was also up a tenth with 18-49s to a 0.4. The CW ended the night

with a 0.3/1.

Fox aired only a new The Following, which was even

with last week's low of 2.2. The network finished in fourth with a 1.6/4.