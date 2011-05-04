PrimetimeRatings: NBC's 'Voice' Rises 10% To Tuesday Win

NBC's new hit musical competition series The Voice gave the network its second consecutive Tuesday victory, posting

an overall 4.6 rating/12 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. In its second week, The Voice was up almost 10% to a

5.6 during the 9-11 p.m. hours. Its 8 p.m. lead-in, The Biggest Loser: Couples, was down a

tenth for a 2.6.

CBS was first in

total viewers with 14.5 million, but second in the demo with a 2.9/8. NCIS

returned with a 3.5, down 10% and its spinoff NCIS: Los Angeles fell 12%

to a 2.9. The Good Wife was up 20% to 2.4, its best since October.

Fox followed with

a 2.6/7. Glee was up two tenths from last week's 90-minute episode to a

3.6. Raising Hope's return to its normal time slot had no effect, as the

show was even with last week's 1.9. Traffic Light returned after two

weeks to fall another 8% to a 1.2.

ABC placed fourth

Tuesday night with a 2.2/6. Dancing With the Stars results show dropped

20% to a 2.4 for the 8-10 p.m. slot. Body of Proof

fell 13% to 2.0.

The CW finished

with a 0.5/2 in the demo. One Tree Hill was down a tenth to a 0.6 and Hellcats

was even with another 0.4.