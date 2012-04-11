Primetime Ratings: NBC's Tuesday Night Improves, Ties With Fox

NBC and Fox tied on Tuesday night with an overall 2.5

rating/7 share each in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

NBC fared better, as its lineup improved across the board. The Voice results show increased 9% from

last week to a 3.5. Fashion Star grew

20% to a 1.8. Earlier, The Biggest Loser gained

10% to a 2.2.

Fox saw increases in both its half-hour comedies, with New Girl rising 18% to a 2.7. Raising Hope grew 19% to a 1.9. Glee, coming back from its last new

episode in February, slipped 10% to a 2.7, its series low.

CBS, in third place with a 2.4/7, saw season/series low

across its lineup. NCIS and spinoff NCIS: Los Angeles returnedfrom their last originals in late March,

as NCIS fell 11% to a season-low 3.1

and NCIS: LA was down 23% to its

series-low 2.3. Unforgettable hit a

series-low 1.8, down 14% from last week.

ABC, with a fourth-place 1.9/5, saw the return of Last Man Standing and Cougar Town fall slightly from their

last new episodes on March 20. The Tim Allen comedy was down 11% to its series

low at a 1.7. Cougar Town slipped a

tenth to a 1.5. The Dancing With the

Stars results show tumbled 18% to a 2.3, its lowest-rated results show

ever. At 10 p.m., the season finale of Body

of Proof was down a tenth to a 1.9.

The CW aired a new episode of Ringer, which was up a tenth to a 0.5, for an overall 0.4/1.