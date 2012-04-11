Primetime Ratings: NBC's Tuesday Night Improves, Ties With Fox
NBC and Fox tied on Tuesday night with an overall 2.5
rating/7 share each in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
NBC fared better, as its lineup improved across the board. The Voice results show increased 9% from
last week to a 3.5. Fashion Star grew
20% to a 1.8. Earlier, The Biggest Loser gained
10% to a 2.2.
Fox saw increases in both its half-hour comedies, with New Girl rising 18% to a 2.7. Raising Hope grew 19% to a 1.9. Glee, coming back from its last new
episode in February, slipped 10% to a 2.7, its series low.
CBS, in third place with a 2.4/7, saw season/series low
across its lineup. NCIS and spinoff NCIS: Los Angeles returnedfrom their last originals in late March,
as NCIS fell 11% to a season-low 3.1
and NCIS: LA was down 23% to its
series-low 2.3. Unforgettable hit a
series-low 1.8, down 14% from last week.
ABC, with a fourth-place 1.9/5, saw the return of Last Man Standing and Cougar Town fall slightly from their
last new episodes on March 20. The Tim Allen comedy was down 11% to its series
low at a 1.7. Cougar Town slipped a
tenth to a 1.5. The Dancing With the
Stars results show tumbled 18% to a 2.3, its lowest-rated results show
ever. At 10 p.m., the season finale of Body
of Proof was down a tenth to a 1.9.
The CW aired a new episode of Ringer, which was up a tenth to a 0.5, for an overall 0.4/1.
