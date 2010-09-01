Primetime Ratings: NBC's ‘Talent' Wins Night

NBC's America's Got Talent was Tuesday night's top program, grabbing a 2.9 rating and 11.3 million total viewers, according to fast affiliate overnight numbers. Even though it lead the night, that rating was down 6% over last week.

Because of the live Presidential Address from 8-8:20 p.m., results for ABC, Fox and CBS are approximate, but early numbers had ABC second with a 1.7/5 for Wipeout and Shaq Vs., and Fox and CBS, which both aired repeats, with a 1.3/4 and 1.1/3, respectively.

The CW, which also aired reruns, trailed with a 0.3/1.