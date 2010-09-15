Primetime Ratings: NBC's 'Talent' Tops Tuesday, 'Parenthood' Return Down

NBC won Tuesday night with a 2.8/9 among adults 18-49, though its second season premiere of Parenthood did not fare as well.

The comedy was down 13% from last season's March premiere with a preliminary 2.7/8 in the key adults demo and 7.7 million viewers. The series was also down 21% from The Jay Leno Show's premiere in the same time slot last year. Nonetheless, the episode won the 10 p.m. slot and was the series' third-highest rating to date.

Parenthood was still a far cry from its America's Got Talent lead-in. Part one of the reality competition series' finale drew a 3.8/11 with adults 18-49, up 15% from last week with its highest rating in three years.



The Minute to Win It finale pulled a 1.9/6 with adults 18-49, up 6% from last week.

The CW didn't stray from this week's downward trend in premiere ratings, though last night did mark the net's most-watched Tuesday in about a year. One Tree Hill dropped 8% to 1.1/4 in the key adults demo, though not too hard a fall for an eighth season debut.



Life Unexpected emerged a bit more bruised, having fallen 33% from its January debut to a 0.8/2 with adults 18-49. The numbers are, however, on par with the series' spring average.

ABC's two-hour Wipeout season finale block drew a 2.6/7 with adults 18-49, up 27% from last year's season finale. The network's news special Final Witness followed at 10 p.m., drawing 4.8 million viewers and a 1.4/4 in the same demo.

Fox aired repeats, as did CBS, with the exception of its Fashion's Night Out special, which pulled a meager 0.6/2 for the net in the key adults demo.