Primetime Ratings: NBC's 'Talent' Hits Second-Highest Rating Since 2006 Debut
NBC easily won in the ratings race on Tuesday night, with an
overall 4.2 rating/12 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen's overnight
numbers. The first hour of America's Got Talent averaged a 3.4, with the second original telecast at 9 p.m. hitting the series' second-highest
rating since its debut in 2006 at 4.5.
Fox beat out the others nets for second place with an
overall 1.8/5, with MasterChef
increasing 24% to a 2.1.
ABC earned an overall 1.5/4. 101 Ways to Leave a Game grew a tenth to hit a series high at 1.9,
followed by Combat Hospital, which
remained steady at 1.1.
CBS aired a special 48
Hours Mystery on the Casey Anthony case for an overall 1.2/4. The special
earned a 1.2.
The CW aired all repeats for a 0.2/1.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.