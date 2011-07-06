Primetime Ratings: NBC's 'Talent' Hits Second-Highest Rating Since 2006 Debut

NBC easily won in the ratings race on Tuesday night, with an

overall 4.2 rating/12 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen's overnight

numbers. The first hour of America's Got Talent averaged a 3.4, with the second original telecast at 9 p.m. hitting the series' second-highest

rating since its debut in 2006 at 4.5.

Fox beat out the others nets for second place with an

overall 1.8/5, with MasterChef

increasing 24% to a 2.1.

ABC earned an overall 1.5/4. 101 Ways to Leave a Game grew a tenth to hit a series high at 1.9,

followed by Combat Hospital, which

remained steady at 1.1.

CBS aired a special 48

Hours Mystery on the Casey Anthony case for an overall 1.2/4. The special

earned a 1.2.

The CW aired all repeats for a 0.2/1.