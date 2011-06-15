Primetime Ratings: NBC's 'Talent' Drops 11%, 'Voice' Steady
NBC easily won the ratings battled Tuesday night with an
overall 4.1 rating/12 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight
numbers. America's Got Talent dropped
11% to a 3.3 while The Voice remained steady at 4.5.
Fox, the only other network to air new programming, earned
an overall 1.5/5. MasterChef fell a
tenth from yesterday's airing to a 1.9.
CBS (1.1/3), ABC (0.9/2) and The CW (0.2/1) all aired
repeats.
