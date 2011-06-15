Primetime Ratings: NBC's 'Talent' Drops 11%, 'Voice' Steady

NBC easily won the ratings battled Tuesday night with an

overall 4.1 rating/12 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. America's Got Talent dropped

11% to a 3.3 while The Voice remained steady at 4.5.

Fox, the only other network to air new programming, earned

an overall 1.5/5. MasterChef fell a

tenth from yesterday's airing to a 1.9.

CBS (1.1/3), ABC (0.9/2) and The CW (0.2/1) all aired

repeats.