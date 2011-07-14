Primetime Ratings: NBC's 'Talent,' CBS' 'Big Brother' Give Nets a Tie

NBC and CBS couldn't elbow each other out of the top spot in

the ratings on Wednesday night, each net earning an overall 1.9 rating/6 share in

the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Despite drops across the board, NBC's America's Got Talent ranked as the highest-rated show of the night,

down 20% to a 2.8. Earlier, Minute to Win

It fell 14% to a 1.2; Love in the

Wild ended the night with a 11% slip to a 1.7.

CBS's Wednesday premiere of Big Brother earned its highest Wednesday rating since 2003 with a 2.6 and won

the 8 p.m. hour.

Fox's So You Think You

Can Dance? fell 25%, earning the network an overall 1.8/6.

ABC followed with an overall 0.9/3. Primetime Nightline tumbled 31% to a 0.9.

The CW aired all repeats for an overall 0.3/1.