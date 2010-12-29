Primetime Ratings: NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' Tops Tuesday
NBC's Tuesday edition of Sunday
Night Football easily topped the ratings last night with a 7.3 rating/20
share in the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The
overall 15.2/24 overnight metered-market rating was up 31% over last year's
Week 16 game and tied last week's Packers-Patriots matchup.
CBS was a very distant second with a 1.6/5. A repeat of NCIS earned a 2.0 with the key demo
while its airing of the 33rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors registered
a 1.5.
Fox placed third with a 1.3/4 for Glee repeats, the ABC special Rudolph's
Shiny New Year earned a 1.2 and repeats on The CW gave the net a 0.3/1 for
the night.
