Primetime Ratings: NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' Tops Tuesday

NBC's Tuesday edition of Sunday

Night Football easily topped the ratings last night with a 7.3 rating/20

share in the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The

overall 15.2/24 overnight metered-market rating was up 31% over last year's

Week 16 game and tied last week's Packers-Patriots matchup.

CBS was a very distant second with a 1.6/5. A repeat of NCIS earned a 2.0 with the key demo

while its airing of the 33rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors registered

a 1.5.

Fox placed third with a 1.3/4 for Glee repeats, the ABC special Rudolph's

Shiny New Year earned a 1.2 and repeats on The CW gave the net a 0.3/1 for

the night.