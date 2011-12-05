Primetime Ratings: NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' Tackles theCompetition

The New Orleans

Saints' victory over the Detroit Lions Sunday night was also a victory for NBC

in the ratings race, as the network posted an overall 5.2 rating/13 share in

the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The game drew a 6.5

fast-affiliate rating (due to the nature of live sports, ratings are subject to

higher than normal adjustments), and Football Night in America drew a

5.1 from 8-8:30 p.m.

Fox finished with

an overall 5.1/12, although much of its earlier lineup was nixed in favor of

NFL overrun, inflating the ratings. The Simpsons (4.0) and Allen Gregory

(2.4) both sported football-inflated numbers. FamilyGuy went up

25% to a 3.5, while The Cleveland Show stood in for American Dad

at 9:30 p.m., with a 2.5.

ABC finished in

third with a 2.2/5. Its freshman fairytale drama Once Upon a Time fell

another 9% to a new series low 3.1, while Desperate Housewives returned

from a 3-week hiatus to a 2.6, down 14% from its last original. Pan Am

dipped to a series low 1.6, down 11%.

CBS was right

behind with a 2.1/5 to round out the night. The Amazing Race was down 7%

to a 2.7, The Good Wife was steady with another 1.9 and CSI:Miami went up 16% to a 2.2.