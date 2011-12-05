Primetime Ratings: NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' Tackles theCompetition
The New Orleans
Saints' victory over the Detroit Lions Sunday night was also a victory for NBC
in the ratings race, as the network posted an overall 5.2 rating/13 share in
the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The game drew a 6.5
fast-affiliate rating (due to the nature of live sports, ratings are subject to
higher than normal adjustments), and Football Night in America drew a
5.1 from 8-8:30 p.m.
Fox finished with
an overall 5.1/12, although much of its earlier lineup was nixed in favor of
NFL overrun, inflating the ratings. The Simpsons (4.0) and Allen Gregory
(2.4) both sported football-inflated numbers. FamilyGuy went up
25% to a 3.5, while The Cleveland Show stood in for American Dad
at 9:30 p.m., with a 2.5.
ABC finished in
third with a 2.2/5. Its freshman fairytale drama Once Upon a Time fell
another 9% to a new series low 3.1, while Desperate Housewives returned
from a 3-week hiatus to a 2.6, down 14% from its last original. Pan Am
dipped to a series low 1.6, down 11%.
CBS was right
behind with a 2.1/5 to round out the night. The Amazing Race was down 7%
to a 2.7, The Good Wife was steady with another 1.9 and CSI:Miami went up 16% to a 2.2.
