Primetime Ratings: NBC's 'Sing-Off' Continues to Croon

NBC's competition show The Sing-Off maintained its strong numbers in its second episode, earning a second-place 2.4 rating/7 share in the 8 p.m. hour and then jumping to 2.9/8 at 9 p.m., though it faced tougher competition against ABC's popular Modern Family/Cougar Town block which took second in the hour at 3.4/9.

Despite the strong showing, CBS remained easily in first place, winning every hour time period. Survivor: Nicaragua won at 8 with a 3.6/10 and 12.2 million viewers. NBC was next followed by ABC's at 2.3/7. The Middle (2.5/7) finished second in the opening half-hour before Better With You (2.2/6) fell behind The Sing Off at 8:30. Fox's Human Target was fourth at 1.6/5. The CW's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show earned a 1.0/3.



Criminal Minds garnered a 3.5/9 with 14.2 million viewers for CBS at 9 p.m., making it the night's most-watched show. ABC was next at 3.4/9 for Modern Family (4.1/11) and Cougar Town (2.6/7) at 9 and 9:30 respectively. NBC was third with The Sing Off's second hour, followed by Fox at 2.3/6 for Hell's Kitchen. The CW's Fashion Forward: Making It did a 0.3/1.

CBS stayed in top for the night's final hour with The Defenders drawing a 2.0/6 and 10.5 million viewers. NBC's Law & Order: SVU rerun was second at 1.8/5, just edging ABC's re-runs of Modern Family and Cougar Town, which earned a 1.6/5.

CBS carried the night in ratings and viewers with a 3.0/9 average and 12.3 million eyes. NBC and ABC finished tied for second at 2.4/7. Fox was fourth with a 1.9/5. The CW finished fifth at 0.6/2.