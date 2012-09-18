Primetime Ratings: NBC's 'Revolution' Starts Strong Out of 'The Voice'

NBC's new adventure drama Revolution got off to a

strong start Monday night, drawing a 4.1 rating with adults 18-49 and 11.7

million viewers for its premiere episode out of The Voice, according to

Nielsen overnight numbers.

That made it the top drama premiere on any network in three years, since ABC's V in 2009, though the episode declined 14% from its first half hour to its second (4.4 vs. 3.8). Overall, Revolution retained 87% of the lead-in audience from The

Voice, which averaged a 4.7 rating, up 12% from last week's season premiere.

NBC easily won the night overall with a 4.4 rating/12 share.

The debut of Fox's The Mob Doctor fared less well,

drawing only a 1.5 rating in the demo and 5 million viewers. It declined 35%

from its lead-in, the season premiere of Bones, which posted a 2.3, down

30% from its Thursday debut last November where it aired out of The X Factor.

Bones was up 21% however from its finale last May. Fox was second for the night overall with a 1.9/5.

ABC placed third with a 1.7/4 for the special CMA Music

Festival: Country's Night to Rock. On the CW, a new episode of The L.A.

Complex scored a 0.4, up a tenth from the prior week.

CBS was in repeats.