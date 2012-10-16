Primetime Ratings: NBC's 'Revolution' Continues Strong Rookie Season

NBC's drama Revolution continued its strong freshman campaign, improving 13% from last week to a 3.4 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Its lead-in The Voice was flat with a 4.8. NBC won Monday night with an overall 4.3 rating/11 share.

CBS, which finished second with an overall 2.6/7, saw mixed results for its Monday lineup. How I Met Your Mother was up a tenth to a 3.2, while new comedy Partners was up two tenths to a 2.1. 2 Broke Girls was down a tenth to a 3.3 and Mike & Molly was up 7% to a 3.0. At 10 p.m., Hawaii Five-0 was up a tenth to a 2.0. (Note: In San Diego, ESPN's coverage of the Denver Broncos-San Diego Chargers football game aired on the CBS affiliate from 8-9 p.m. PT.)

ABC finished in third (but first in total viewers) with a 2.1/5. Dancing With the Stars: All-Stars was flat at 2.1, while Castle fell 9% to a 2.0.

Fox finished with a 1.3/3, airing Game 2 of the National League Championship Series. The San Francisco Giants' 7-1 victory of the St. Louis Cardinals drew a 1.6 rating from 8-11:13 p.m. and averaged 5.58 million total viewers, down 18% from Game 1.

The CW's 90210 was up two tenths in both 18-49 (0.6) and 18-34 (0.7) demos. Gossip Girl was flat in each with a 0.4 and 0.6, respectively. The network finished the night with an overall 0.5/1.